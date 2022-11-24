We almost can't believe this gaming PC comes with an RTX 3080 and 3TB of storage for $1,499

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus Model X | Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB | Intel Core i9 11900K | 16GB RAM | 3TB NVMe SSD | $3,399.99 $1,499.99 at Antonline

(save $1,900) (opens in new tab)

Holy heck, that's a powerful component combo and a bloody intense saving. While the CPU is last generation, it still beat out the AMD equivalent in terms of gaming prowess. One of our main gripes with the CPU was it's price, though that doesn't appear to be an issue here. You get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and although there's no clue on speed you also get a ridiculous 3TB of NVMe storage. It'll take you a while to fill that one up.

We love a good PC bundle deal here at PC Gamer and if you're looking for a new rig that won't break the bank, then have I found the Black Friday gaming PC deal (opens in new tab) for you. If you missed your chance to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) then worry not, as this PC bundle with the Nvidia powerhouse is on sale for $1,499.99 (opens in new tab).

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

The Aorus Model X comes with the aforementioned RTX 3080 GDDR6X 10GB GPU as well as an Intel Core i9 11900K processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 3TB M.2 SSD. It's reduced from an eye-watering $3,399.99, which means you're saving an impressive $1,900 this Black Friday weekend.

The Auros Model X also comes with a three-year warranty should anything go wrong with its shiny new parts. Combine all that with a high-efficiency cooling chassis design and liquid cooling CPU and you're laughing, even if you push it to the max. The Witcher 3 next-gen update (opens in new tab) with ray tracing is right around the corner, after all, and this beast will let you enjoy bathtub Geralt in all his glory.

My favorite thing about this PC? It's gotta be the customizable RGB aesthetic, baby! Through RGB Fusion 2.0, you can create a look that's truly yours. The chassis has been designed to enhance airflow so you'll have a powerful yet quiet machine purring beside you. It comes with Windows 10, too, if you're one of the Windows 11 haters out there and it's important to you. Though you can always upgrade to the latest OS if you want.