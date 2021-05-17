WD Blue 500GB NVMe SSDs are down to $55 today

Western Digital has some of the best SSDs around, especially in the budget arena. The company's WD Blue SN550 is an excellent upgrade over normal M.2 and SATA drives, and now it's available for just $55 at Newegg. That's only $5 off the normal price, but it was already a great deal at $60.

This drive is an NVMe SSD in an M.2 2280 form-factor, with advertised sequential read speeds of up to 2,600 Mb/s. Real-world benchmarks by Tom's Guide revealed the sequential read speed is closer to 2,500 Mb/s, and writes are around 1,800 Mb/s. That's slower than most high-end NVMe drives, like the Samsung 980, but still significantly faster than any SATA-based SSD or spinning hard drive.

Due to its lack of DRAM caching, this WD Blue SN550 drive is best suited as a secondary drive for games and other files, though it can still handle a Windows installation if needed. Western Digital is also offering a 5-year warranty with the drive.