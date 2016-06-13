Watch the trailer for Survival, The Division's second expansion

Popular

In the dead of winter, low on supplies, post-virus Manhattan is even tougher on your Agents.

Along with a reminder that The Division's Underground expansion is coming soon (June 28), Ubisoft also showed us a teaser for the second expansion they've got in the works:Survival. 

"In it, you'll struggle to find meager supplies in New York and fight to survive in some of the most brutal weather conditions imaginable," said Julian Gerighty, Ubisoft's Creative Director. "It's a completely new way of playing the game."

How it's a new way of playing, exactly, Gerighty didn't elaborate, but we'll be able to find out "very soon".

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
