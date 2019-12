What will we see for PC from Sony at E3? Hopefully, a bit more of the recently delayed No Man's Sky, maybe a tease of Shadows of Mordor 2, and certainly a number of indie games that might not be announced for PC but will probably, eventually (hopefully?) turn up on our favorite platform at some point.

Let's find out together! The stream begins at 6PM Pacific. Watch it live on Twitch, embedded above.