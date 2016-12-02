Watch the new Death Stranding trailer featuring Mads Mikkelsen

A new trailer for Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid series creator Hideo Kojima's first game since parting ways with Konami, was shown off at The Game Awards, and it featured as much confused imagery as the first, if not more.

There was a tank dripping with tentacles, a man in a suit that resembles Guillermo Del Torro, and, yes, another fetus—this one in an advanced preservation device. Most surprising was an appearance by the digital likeness of Mads Mikkelsen, who you might recognize from Doctor Strange or the recent television adaptation of Hannibal.

Watch a quick capture of the trailer above and check out some official art releases below. We'll be sure to update when the official trailer hits. We still don't have official confirmation whether or not Death Stranding will be available on the PC or if it's going to be a PS4 exclusive. Kojima. Kojima? Please.

While you pray, if you haven't seen the first trailer, watch it here, then read my attempt to break down what the hell is going on. Maybe I'll do another.