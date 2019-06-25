Watch the full Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order E3 demo, uncut

We got an eyeful of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during Respawn's segment at EA's E3 briefing earlier this month, but there were a couple of jumps in the footage shown on stage. Now, Respawn has provided a longer, uncut version of the demo that provides a look at some of Fallen Order's in-game systems and story beats.

The new footage provides a lengthier look at the sequence where protagonist Cal Kestis hijacks an AT-AT on the wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk, and after a few of what game director Stig Asmussen calls "Star Wars moments," we're introduced to Saw Gerrera (who you may remember from The Clone Wars series and Rogue One).

Cal's confidence introducing himself as a Jedi aspirant during the story moments here are interesting, as are the glimpses we get at Fallen Order's interplanetary navigation system, which can be seen at the 8:50 mark in the full video below. It runs at nearly 15 minutes longer than the E3 demo, so there's a lot to see.

A note from Asmussen accompanied the video, and in it he explains some design decisions Respawn has made in the process of developing Fallen Order, and politely addresses some of the concerns that fans have raised since the E3 presentation.

"I think it's safe to say the game isn't as easy as it looks and our thoughts internally about the game 'feeling good' are closer to being validated," he wrote, citing several media hands-on impressions. "But we are not done yet, and are continually play testing to ensure the game challenges even the most skilled player, while not alienating those who want to take a more casual approach."

Asmussen also cites the Metroid, Castlevania, and Souls series as inspirations for Fallen Order.

Now it's just a matter of waiting, though. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to launch November 15.