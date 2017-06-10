Watch the EA Play E3 press conference

E3 is here! Well, almost. Electronic Arts isn't technically part of the proper E3 press conference lineup, but instead hosted an event on Saturday called EA Play. We saw lots of Battlefront 2, EA's sports and racing franchises—including a new Need for Speed—and got a glimpse at BioWare's new game, Anthem.

To see it all as it happened, you can watch the archive of the livestream above. (It's still going at the time of writing, but you can scrub back on the YouTube player.)

Also check out the schedule for the rest of E3 right here. And don't forget: we've got our own show at E3 again! Here's what to expect from the third annual PC Gaming Show.