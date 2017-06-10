Popular

BioWare reveals Anthem, its new sci-fi adventure

By

The full gameplay trailer is coming at Microsoft's E3 conference.

BioWare unveiled its next game at EA Play today—this is, as we understand it, the new IP from the Edmonton studio that was lightly teased while Mass Effect: Andromeda was in production. Thankfully, we don't have to call it 'the new IP' anymore: it's Anthem.

"The wall. It's our armor," speaks a voice in the teaser, recalling Attack on Titan. "It protects us from what lies beyond."

The teaser leaves us with tons of questions, but we won't have to wait long: The full gameplay reveal is coming tomorrow at Microsoft's press conference. Here's the full conference schedule.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
