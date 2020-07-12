Watch the 2020 Ubisoft Forward livestream right here

The summer of not-E3 continues today with Ubisoft Forward, and it's looking like it could be heavily packed show. We'll definitely be hearing more about Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, and we also know Far Cry 6 is coming because it leaked a few days ago. Expect to see more of Giancarlo Esposito and his stogie today.

But there could be quite a few more announcements because Ubisoft has a whole bunch of games in development. Will we hear something about Gods and Monsters, Ubisoft's mythological RPG which popped up briefly on Stadia recently? We're still waiting for open-world multiplayer pirate game Skull and Bones, which was originally supposed to arrive in 2018. And we saw 25 minutes of Beyond Good and Evil 2 a few years ago, and haven't seen anything new since. Will any of these games make an appearance at Ubisoft Forward?

We'll find out shortly. There's a pre-show beginning at 11 am PDT / 8 pm CEST—and don't forget you can nab a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 if you log in to your Uplay account during the stream.

The main show starts at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CEST. You can watch it on Twitch and Ubisoft's site, as well as here on YouTube and Mixer. For a complete list of times in different regions, see below.