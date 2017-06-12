Watch Sony's E3 press conference live

We certainly expect Sony to spend much of its show on console exclusives, but there's usually a nice spread of indie games coming to PC too. We know Destiny 2 is coming to PC, and expect, or at least hope, to see a bit more of the next Red Dead game (though it still hasn't been confirmed for PC). There's even been a few rumors about a sequel to Bully.

We'll be watching and posting all the PC-related news we see today. You can join in and watch Sony's presentation at 6 pm Pacific Time on Twitch and YouTube.