Watch Sean Murray play an hour of No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky will release later this week, which still feels very far away. For those eager to see the game in action after the 1.03 patch, Sean Murray from Hello Games streamed it for a little over an hour earlier today. While the footage is the main drawcard, Murray's commentary is useful as well: in addition to calling for common sense when naming planets (please don't just call them "poop" or "Harambe"), he goes into some detail about how the environments render differently from most other 3D games.

Murray published a blogpost earlier today, clarifying what the final game will be, and warning that the space survival game will prove divisive. "If you hoped for things like PvP multiplayer or city building, piloting freighters, or building civilisations… that isn’t what NMS is. Over time it might become some of those things through updates."

No Man's Sky releases August 12 on PC.