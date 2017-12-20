Watch Mark Hamill act like a jerk in a new Squadron 42 single-player cinematic

We still can't play Squadron 42, the single-player slice of Star Citizen, but thanks to the folks over at IGN we can at least watch a couple minutes of in-game cinematics. The video features none other than OG starfighter jockey Mark Hamill, who has morphed form a wide-eyed farm boy to an older, more grizzled (and much more dickish) Paladin, who you will apparently have to impress as you undertake a patrol on his wing.

It's technically impressive, but the writing is straight out of the Clichés 101 playbook, from the battle-hardened veteran who knows more about his fighter than the techs who are trained to maintain it, to his "don't tell me your name because you're just going to die" reaction to the new guy—who, I assume, is the player. And that's really all there is to it: Luke Skywalker has grown up to be a dinkus but he's also your new boss so you're going to have to deal with it.

What will hopefully be more informative is the Star Citizen holiday livestream on Twitch, which will begin tomorrow (December 21) at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Cloud Imperium Games said in October that Squadron 42 will be the focus of the stream, during which the developers will "preview some gameplay and share our roadmap for its completion."