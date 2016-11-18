Watch Don't Starve imagined as a Tim Burton movie

Because we live in an unjust world Don't Starve isn't getting an official movie. But, as we live on the internet now, the team at Cinesaurus figured what the hell and gave it a go anyway. I'm glad they did, because their Tim Burton-esque 'trailer' is pretty charming.

The official synopsis explains the approach to bringing Don't Starve to the little big screen. "The trailer is designed as if Tim Burton had directed the movie for the fantastic video game world. The story starts as a group of five strangers are transported into a mysterious wilderness. They must survive against a scheming magician in this dark, nightmarish landscape of magic... or starve trying."

It runs for about six minutes, and hits nearly every dramatic beat a full feature would typically have—warning: spoilers for a fake movie—while showcasing some clever (and clumsy) recreations of characters, creatures, and machinery from the game. Overall, it's not surprising how well Don't Starve's art directions works in a live action format.

Don't Starve superfans will especially enjoy the FX dedicated to bringing Woody the werebeaver to life, plus Abigail's ghostly sister Wendy putting in an appearance. Cinesaurus might be on to something here. Someone get Klei on the horn.