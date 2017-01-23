Watch a grown man kick a child in the face in the Tekken 7 release date trailer

Bandai Namco said in June of 2016 that Tekken 7 will be released for the PC, and other platforms, in "early 2017." That's not quite the case, as it turns out, but it's close. The official word went out today, along with news about the season pass and preorder bonuses (and a wonderfully bonkers trailer), that it will in fact be out on June 2.

The Tekken 7 season pass will include three content packs, each with "new playable characters, new stages, a new game mode, costume packs, and a bonus 35-piece Metallic Costume Pack." Pricing hasn't been announced for either the pass or individual DLC packs, but the deluxe edition of the game on Steam, which includes the season pass, is $25 more than the standard release, which is usually a pretty good indicator of where the price will fall.

Preordering the game will net access to Eliza, "the famed vampire character that made her Tekken debut in Tekkn Revolution." The Tekken 7 listing on Steam clarifies that the bonus is not exclusive, and that preordering will just put her in your hands "before anyone else." Whether that means she'll be given to all players eventually, or simply be made available for separate purchase, hasn't been clarified.

Super-committed Tekken fans will also have the opportunity to spring for a Tekken 7 collector's edition, with a special case, soundtrack, and "spectacular" 12-inch-tall statue of Kazuya fly-kicking Heihachi in mid-air. It's only being released for consoles, however, so if you want to play the game on your PC and have the swanky statue on your shelf, you'll have to buy it twice. Boo.

