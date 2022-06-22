Here's when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 unlocks in your timezone

Audio player loading…

The Warzone Pacific Season 4 release day has finally arrived, so it's a good time to figure out exactly when it unlocks in your timezone. The new season introduces the usual array of weapons and Operators, but we'll also get to drop in and explore the new Fortune's Keep map. Caldera is getting a few changes, too, including the return of Storage Town.

Release times can be confusing, especially when considering daylight savings. Luckily, I can help you out. Here's when you expect Warzone Pacific Season 4 to unlock, broken down by timezone.

Line your pockets… and align your sights 🎯🤑It’s merc vs. merc, squad against squad in the new season 'Mercenaries of Fortune' available tomorrow at 9 AM PT in #Vanguard and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/Yb4xzHNf3CJune 21, 2022 See more

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 arrives today, June 22. If you're having trouble working out the Warzone update time in your part of the world, the list below should help.

Here are the release times:

Los Angeles: 9 am PT

9 am PT New York: 12 pm ET

12 pm ET London: 5 pm BST

5 pm BST Paris: 6 pm CEST