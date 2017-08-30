Vermintide, Samorost 3, and American Truck Sim lead the new Humble Bundle

The new Humble Jumbo Bundle—the ninth, no less—is one of the better I've seen in recent months. It begins with The Flame in the Flood, Infested Planet, and Human Fall Flat for just $1, but you know that's only the start of the value train.

For beating the average price, which is currently around five bucks, you'll also get the multiplayer WW1 FPS Verdun, the outstanding adventure-puzzler Samorost 3, and the rat extermination sim Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, with the Drachenfels DLC and Razorfang thrown in.

Pony up a tenner or more, and you'll get American Truck Simulator on top of everything else, a big-riggin' game that the other Andy said is, at the right time and place, one of the "most atmospheric games" he's ever played.

But wait! There's more!

In just shy of a week, more will be piled on at the "beat the average" tier. How much more? I don't know. But I do know that grabbing the bundle will also net you ten percent off your first month of the Humble Monthly Bundle, and the most excellent Samorost 3 soundtrack by Floex comes along at the beat the average price. You can give the main theme song a listen down below.

The Humble Jumbo Bundle 9 is live now (it actually kicked off yesterday) and will be available until September 11.