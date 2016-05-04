Warhammer: Vermintide DLC adds maps, traps, and even more Skaven

Fatshark has once again demonstrated its talent for coming up with snappy-sounding videogame titles with the announcement of a new DLC pack for Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide called Drachenfels. Hey, it's better than Schluesselschloss.

The new expansion will include three new levels set in and around the abandoned Castle Drachenfels, located outside the town of Ubersreik: The Castle itself, an ancient structure “covered in the blood and bones of the past”; Summoner's Peak, where you must destroy the Nurgle portals to halt the flow of Skaven reinforcements; and the Dungeons, which will introduce deadly new traps, along with torches to help you avoid them.

Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide: Drachenfels (say that quickly three times) will be out on May 26. Pricing hasn't been announced, but Scluesselschloss goes for $3/£2, so I wouldn't be surprised to see something close to that mark.

