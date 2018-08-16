Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s first DLC arrives this month

Warhammer: Vermintide II’s first DLC will descend upon players on August 28.

Full details about the DLC's content will be announced at GamesCom, but for now we know it’s titled Shadows over Bogenhafen. In addition, a brief announcement trailer offered a snapshot of a moonlit town swathed in a soupy fog, while fireworks popped in the distance.

“We are kicking off the fall with more content to Vermintide 2”, said Fatshark’s CEO Martin Wahlund. “[In the] last week of August, the players will be invited to Bogenhafen, a city where the Heroes will be tested like never before by Grandfather Nurgle's unpleasant attentions”

PC Gamer’s Steven Messner found Vermintide 2 to be much improved over the original when it launched in March this year. You can watch the announcement trailer for Shadows over Bogenhafen below.