How to watch Warhammer Skulls 2023

The Warhammer Skulls 2023 showcase is back, promising our yearly dose of Warhammer game news, and fingers crossed, some exclusive details about big upcoming games set in the universe such as Rogue Trader and Space Marine 2 . Last year's showcase was a bit too mobile game heavy, but with these big hitters on the way, it'd be strange if we didn't get a trailer or at least some more details about when we can play them.

There are also plenty of established Warhammer games that'll likely announce DLC or free updates, and hopefully some upcoming expansion details, too. Here's where to watch Warhammer Skulls 2023 and what time you need to tune in.

Warhammer Skulls 2023 watch time

You can watch the Warhammer Skulls 2023 livestream on May 25th on the official Twitch channel , which is also linked at the top of this article. Here's what time to catch the announcements:

US West Coast: 9 am PST

9 am PST US East Coast: 12 pm EST

12 pm EST UK: 5 pm BST

5 pm BST Europe: 6 pm CET

6 pm CET Australia: 2 am AEST (May 26th)

What to expect from Warhammer Skulls 2023

With both Rogue Trader and Space Marine 2 shaping up to be pretty exciting, we can likely expect a trailer and more info about both games. There's also the regular cast of big returning Warhammer games like Total War: Warhammer 3, Darktide, and Vermintide, and it's likely that there will be announcements for either potential expansions or free DLC, as Creative Assembly has done at this event in the past.