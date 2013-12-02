Warhammer 40K MOBA Storm of Vengeance announced

British developer Eutechnyx today announced that it's currently working on Storm of Vengeance, a MOBA set in Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe. Slated for a 2014 release on PC and mobile devices, Eutechnyx describes Storm of Vengeance as a “lane strategy game” set in the dark, gothic, but not-at-all emo universe of Warhammer 40,000.

Storm of Vengeance will be based on canonical events in the 40K universe, unlike Relic's excellent real-time strategy series, Warhammer: 40,000: Dawn of War , which told an original story about an elite group of Space Marines called the Blood Ravens. Vengeance tells the story of the conflict on planet Piscina IV and features two notable characters: Grand Master Belial and Ork Warlord Ghazghkull Thraka. Players will either defend the planet as the Dark Angel Space Marines or joyfully annihilate it with the Ork Waaagh! (I'm not yelling at you. That's just the correct terminology ). If you want to find out more about the original Storm of Vengeance and the Piscina campaign—and you do because 40K fiction is really awesome—check out this PDF .

Eutechnyx didn't share more details, but the fact that the announced platforms for the game are PC and mobile leads me to suspect this might be of a smaller scale when compared to the likes of League of Legends and Dota 2. This is also Eutechnyx's first non-racing game—the developer is known for titles such as Auto Club Revolution and NASCAR games .

Dawn of War fans may remember that the series was becoming more and more like a MOBA with each sequel and expansion pack, especially with Dawn of War II: Retribution's Last Stand mode. If you're wondering about Relic and the fate of the Dawn of War series, we last heard that a more “MMO-like” sequel was a “strong possibility.”

The announcement also comes on the heels of a recently-released trailer for Warhammer 40,000 Space Wolf , a free-to-play tactical card game that was announced back in August .