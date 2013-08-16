Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf announced, is a turn-based collectible card game

There was a time when getting a license out of Games Workshop was harder then getting a Chaos Marine out of his armour. Now they're distributing them more liberally; and plenty of chapters are being given the chance to prove their devotion to the Emperor. Space Wolf is the latest Warhammer 40K game to be announced: a PC and iOS collectible card game from mobile developer Herocraft.

“HeroCraft have presented us with a unique and exciting vision for a game based on this most evocative and barbaric chapter of Space Marines – the Space Wolves.” says Games Workshop's head of licencing Jon Gillard. “Given that, their clear passion for the IP, and their experience in the market, we are only too happy to be working with them on this project.”

The team promise a branching campaign against Necrons and Word Bearers; and multiple strategic paths, including Grey Hunter, Wolf Scout, Blood Claw, or Wolf Guard. Rather than focus purely on duelling, the decks players construct will be used to tactically command squads through interactive 3D environments.

Space Wolf is due out in 2014.