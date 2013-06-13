NASCAR The Game 2013 announced, coming this summer from Eutechnyx

Auto Club Revolution developers (and possessors of the world's most unspellable name) Eutechnyx have announced a new NASCAR title for PC. It's literally called NASCAR The Game 2013, and it looks a lot like a NASCAR game created in the year 2013. Stick around for some moderately shiny screenshots.

Blurb-worthy features of NASCAR 2013 include: Gen 6 model cars, customisable Gen 6 paint schemes, the inclusion of the new 2013 roster and (perhaps more exciting) something called Inside Line Highlights, a feature that will recreate the best moments from actual 2011/2012 races. You'll be able to pre-purchase the game on Steam soon (this will grant you beta access), or buy NASCAR 2013 proper later this summer.

For the latest from E3, check out our complete coverage .