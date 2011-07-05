Auto Club Revolution closed beta starts this month

Auto Club Revolution is a new free to play racing sim aimed at car lovers interested in "owning, customising, driving, racing, and most importantly, enjoying cars online." It's being handled by verteran dev Eutechnyx, who have been making racing games for the past 14 years. They say that the game will include "single player and multiplayer modes, drafting (slipstreaming), drifting, a fully-featured HUD, a suite of assists and much more."

The closed beta will kick off later this month. You can sign up here . More details and screenshots follow.

On the beta itself, Product Manager Jason Collins said "we'll be inviting more people in gradually, so if you've joined the waiting list but don't receive a key straight away don't worry, as everyone who registers their interest will get a chance to join testing well before the start of open beta.”

Auto Club Revolution will let players tune and upgrade their cars and test them in single player time trials and leaderboards. There's also a 'fair play' system designed to warn and penalise griefers. Find out more about the game on the Auto Club Revolution site . It looks a little bit like this: