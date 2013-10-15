Warface goes liveface next Monday

Crytek's free-to-play shooty shooting game Warface is already open for business in Russia and China, and after a long Western beta period, it will very soon open shop over here too. Monday 21st October is the launch date to write on your face in military crayon, though you can sign up in advance if you already know what online handle you're going to use. (Something with the word 'face' in it, presumably.) To mark the occasion, Crytek have released a 'going live' trailer, below, though they've neglected to include Philip Schofield and Gordon the Gopher .

Warface, of course, recently came in for a kicking over its dismally designed female soldier avatars. Have Crytek come up with some more fitting attire for the game's Western launch?