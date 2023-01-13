Want to write for PC Gamer?

If you've got an itch to write about PC gaming, and that cream you got from the doctor isn't working, we might have the solution: come and work with us! PC Gamer has a staff writer vacancy in our Bath, UK office, which you can apply for right now (opens in new tab).

As a PC Gamer staff writer, you'll join a team of more than 20 writers and editors from across the UK, US, Canada and Australia. It's a varied role, so you'll be able to dip into a bit of everything, from news to reviews to features on every aspect of PC gaming, entertaining and informing millions of readers.

Previous experience working on a videogame website is not required, and we'll help you develop your writing and editing skills, show you the mysteries of SEO and teach you how to make the most out of social media. What we're looking for is a creative individual with excellent written English and strong communication and time management skills. A fascination with PC games would be more than helpful, too! We're always looking for more people who are plugged into live service games and experts in specific genres, modding scenes and platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

As well as covering the site in your wonderful words, you'll also have opportunities to work on podcasts, videos and attend industry events ranging from hands-on previews to big shows like Gamescom. You'll also get experience working in print media via the PC Gamer magazine, published monthly.

PC Gamer offers unlimited paid time off, but that's not the only perk. At the end of the financial year our publisher, Future, shares a profit pool bonus with every member of staff. Future also offers extra training and educational opportunities, letting you work towards new professional qualifications; or you can get tips from colleagues across Future at informal training events.