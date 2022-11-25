Walmart serves up RTX 3070 and 1600p Black Friday laptop gaming for just $1099

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 5800H | 16-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,298.97 $1,099 at Walmart (save $199.97) (opens in new tab)

The Black Friday gaming laptop deals have been genuinely impressive, and this is one of the best bargains we've seen. An RTX 3070 laptop for under $1,100 and with a further spec that makes for mighty tempting reading. That AMD Ryzen chip is a great eight-core, 16-thread mobile CPU, but that 1440p 16-inch IPS screen is what's grabbed me. With a 165Hz refresh it'll be a fantastic gaming panel.

Gaming laptops and limited budgets don't usually make for good friends. But at just $1,099, this Lenovo portable (opens in new tab) packs a surprising punch. The critical aspect with any gaming laptop is the GPU, and the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro rocks an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, which is only one tier below the absolute best laptop graphics chip, the RTX 3080. It's an extremely quick mobile graphics chip.

To that you can add the next most important aspect, the screen. The Legion 5 Pro rocks an extremely impressive 16-inch 1600p panel (it's essentially a slightly taller 16:10 aspect take on the more common 1440p thing) running at fully 165Hz. That's pretty much exactly what we'd recommend as the perfect balance between size, resolution and speed for a laptop panel. What's more, the panel is also DisplayHDR 400 certified. Nice.

The third element of the critical gaming laptop trifecta is, of course, the CPU. Here the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro nails it again with an AMD 7 Ryzen 5800H. OK, it's a last-gen chip. But the latest 6000 series Ryzen laptop chips only got tiny tweaks. And the 5800H remains an eight-core monster of a mobile CPU.

Elsewhere, you get 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB NVMe drive that's guaranteed to run proper TLC flash, not the cheapo QLC stuff. Meanwhile, the chassis sports an advanced dual-fan design with user-configurable cooling while the keyboard has what Lenovo describes as "soft-landing switches" that deliver deeper strokes with equal force on every strike.

Connectivity is also well covered off and includes dual USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1 Wifi 6 and Bluetooth, plus a physical LAN port. The battery is an 80 WHr item, which is reasonable. Lenovo claims eight hours battery life. That sounds a little optimistic, but this certainly won't be one of those really short-lived gaming portables that keels over after a couple of hours.

All told, this is a very nicely balanced package with some outstanding components for a very reasonable price. Affordable laptop gaming has surely never looked so good.