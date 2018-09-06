Popular

Victrix Pro AF gaming headset now available for pre-order on Amazon

It's designed for e-sports players and professional streamers.

The Victrix Pro AF gaming headset has been making waves in the PC gaming world since it was announced earlier this year. The company says it's purpose-built for streamers and e-sports players, and now you can preorder it on Amazon for $299.99.

The headset's main selling point is the four-microphone active noise cancellation, which Victrix says will block out 70% of all background noise. The built-in microphone apparently uses a pop filter originally designed to block out wind in the Cobra attack helicopter. There's also a ventilation system in the ear cups.

If you want to preorder the headset, you can grab it here. We'll have a review going up soon.

