Valve announces winners of first ever Steam Awards

Valve has revealed the results of the inaugural Steam Awards (here were the nominees), and while the categories are unusual, you won't be surprised by any of the winners, as they've been firm fixtures of the Top Sellers list for quite some time. I presumed there would be deeper Winter Sale discounts accompanying the winning games, but instead each one will receive "eternal fame as winner of the first ever Steam Awards", oh and a big virtual trophy on their Store page telling you as much.

Anyhoo, without further ado, here are the games Steam users reckoned deserving of the dozen awards: