Big Rigs, a strong contender for any 'worst games of all time' list, currently has a Mostly Positive user rating on Steam because democracy is broken
See, this is why you need professional reviews.
Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing was misnamed. It should have been called Big Rigs: Through the Road Racing, or possibly Through the Nearby Buildings and Also Bridges. The 2003 truck racing game infamously lacked collision, meaning you could drive through anything, including your competitor.
I say competitor, but in the launch version of the game your rival wouldn't actually move, remaining stationary while you complete the race, at which point a cheap trophy would appear on the screen along with the now-legendary text "YOU'RE WINNER !"
This semi-trailer-themed semi-game was recently released on Steam, where the irony-poisoned have already given it a flood of glowing reviews. One references the fact that in Big Rigs you go faster backwards than you do forwards by writing, "Got addicted to driving backwards, did it for roughly an hour straight just to listen to the literal ear-piercing engine of the truck revving." Another simply states, "At least someone finally tells me that I'm winner once in my life".
This version's publisher Margarite Entertainment has had to issue a statement declaring that it does actually own the rights to Big Rigs after it was pointed out that the game's header image was taken directly from SteamGridDB and that no one has ever heard of the company before.
"We truly appreciate everyone's enthusiasm!" Margarite Entertainment wrote. "In response to the concerns, we would like to clarify that Margarite Entertainment has obtained the rights to a few classic titles (including Big Rigs Over the Road Racing) worldwide, and they will be released on Steam!"
I look forward to those other "classic titles" from Margarite Entertainment, presumably including games like Limbo of the Lost, Bad Day LA, and Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma, all of which you can read about in our list of the worst PC games of all time.
