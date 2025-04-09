Big Rigs, a strong contender for any 'worst games of all time' list, currently has a Mostly Positive user rating on Steam because democracy is broken

News
By published

See, this is why you need professional reviews.

Big Rigs gameplay showing truck approaching a vaguely Bavarian hamlet nestled into the hills
(Image credit: Margarite Entertainment)

Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing was misnamed. It should have been called Big Rigs: Through the Road Racing, or possibly Through the Nearby Buildings and Also Bridges. The 2003 truck racing game infamously lacked collision, meaning you could drive through anything, including your competitor.

I say competitor, but in the launch version of the game your rival wouldn't actually move, remaining stationary while you complete the race, at which point a cheap trophy would appear on the screen along with the now-legendary text "YOU'RE WINNER !"

Victory screen of Big Rigs showing infamous "You're Winner" message under a three-handle gold trophy

(Image credit: Margarite Entertainment)

This semi-trailer-themed semi-game was recently released on Steam, where the irony-poisoned have already given it a flood of glowing reviews. One references the fact that in Big Rigs you go faster backwards than you do forwards by writing, "Got addicted to driving backwards, did it for roughly an hour straight just to listen to the literal ear-piercing engine of the truck revving." Another simply states, "At least someone finally tells me that I'm winner once in my life".

This version's publisher Margarite Entertainment has had to issue a statement declaring that it does actually own the rights to Big Rigs after it was pointed out that the game's header image was taken directly from SteamGridDB and that no one has ever heard of the company before.

"We truly appreciate everyone's enthusiasm!" Margarite Entertainment wrote. "In response to the concerns, we would like to clarify that Margarite Entertainment has obtained the rights to a few classic titles (including Big Rigs Over the Road Racing) worldwide, and they will be released on Steam!"

I look forward to those other "classic titles" from Margarite Entertainment, presumably including games like Limbo of the Lost, Bad Day LA, and Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma, all of which you can read about in our list of the worst PC games of all time.

Best laptop gamesBest Steam Deck gamesBest browser gamesBest indie gamesBest co-op games

Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about racing
Beaten up cars going around a track.

There's barely more than a demo in Wreckfest 2's early access debut, but I can't stop playing it
Victory screen of Big Rigs showing infamous &quot;You&#039;re Winner&quot; message under a three-handle gold trophy

One of the worst games ever made is coming to Steam, but we won't know how cruel this joke is until we see the price tag
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone

Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 9
See more latest
Most Popular
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 9
Shady characters in Schedule 1
Players are breaking the physics of Schedule 1 to escape the cops and explore the sky
Drug Dealer Simulator 2 screenshot
'There is no lawsuit' against Schedule I: As negative Steam reviews pile up, Drug Dealer Simulator publisher makes a public plea for peace
A young man looking at something in a dark room
Balatro creator LocalThunk is throwing his weight around to make sure Blue Prince gets some love at The Game Awards: 'Geoff my man I better see Blue Prince as a GOTY nominee'
fortnite shohei ohtani skin
Battle royale interest is shrinking but Fortnite has a larger slice of the pie than ever, according to new industry report
Bongo CAT has a duck for a HAT
One of the biggest games on Steam right now is Bongo Cat, a cat with a hat who smacks your Windows taskbar like a bongo drum when you type
A magnifying glass looking at a note and a photo of a woman in a dark room
Blue Prince is currently the best-reviewed game of 2025
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
YouTube is conducting a 'platform-wide review' after mistakenly hitting Balatro videos with an age restriction for gambling content
Gordon Freeeman and Alyx Vance from Half-Life 2.
Half-Life 2's 2003 beta reveals the mystery behind a City 17 river that once led players to the foot of the Citadel
Diablo 4 demon character Lilith looks down at the camera with orange light shining behind her
Diablo 4's roadmap reveals this year our console brothers and sisters will finally get keyboard-and-mouse support