Valve reveals Steam Awards nominees

In line with the conclusion of the Steam Autumn Sale, Valve announced its inaugural Steam Awards last month. Nomination voting across eight pre-set categories was put to the public, while a ninth heading—the “We Didn’t Think Of Everything” Award—asked voters to suggest a grouping of their own, and four have now been chosen. All categories have been finalised and voting is set to kick off on December 22.

All told, Valve says 15 million nominations were submitted—here's the shortlist in full, and when voting opens for each award (the headings are pretty self-explanatory, however details on why each game features in its respective class can be found here):

December 22nd 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'Villain Most In Need Of A Hug' Award

Borderlands 2

Dead by Daylight

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 4

Portal 2

December 23rd 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award' Award

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Paladins

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Unturned

December 24th 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'Test of Time' Award

Age of Empires II HD

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Sid Meier’s Civilization V

Team Fortress 2

Terraria

December 25th 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'Just 5 More Minutes' Award

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Rocket League

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Fallout 4

Terraria

December 26th 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!' Award

Bioshock Infinite

DOOM

Grand Theft Auto V

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain-The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

December 27th 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'Game Within A Game Award' Award

Garry’s Mod

Grand Theft Auto V

The Stanley Parable

Tabletop Simulator

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

December 28th 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'I’m Not Crying, There’s Something In My Eye' Award

Life Is Strange

To the Moon

This War of Mine

Undertale

The Walking Dead

December 29th 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'Best Use Of A Farm Animal' Award

ARK: Survival Evolved

Blood and Bacon

Farming Simulator 17

Goat Simulator

Stardew Valley

Community-created awards

December 30th 6pm GMT/10am PT

The 'Boom Boom' Award

BroForce

DOOM

Just Cause 3

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Kerbal Space Program

The 'Love/Hate Relationship' Award

Dark Souls III

Darkest Dungeon

Dota 2

Geometry Dash

Super Meat Boy

The 'Sit Back and Relax' Award

ABZU

Cities Skylines

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Mini Metro

Virid

The 'Better With Friends' Award

Don’t Starve Together

Gang Beasts

Golf With Your Friends

Left 4 Dead 2

Magicka

Over to Valve for the awards' voting rules:

"Every day, from December 22nd to December 29th, starting at 10 AM Pacific [6pm GMT and everything in between], a new category will be available for voting. Each category will only be open for voting for 24 hours before moving onto the next category, so be sure to check in every day to vote.

"All four write-in categories will be voted on simultaneously on December 30th. On New Year’s Eve, the winners will be announced and we can bask in the collective glory of the 2016 Steam Award Winners."