Valheim's massive Mistlands update now live for all players

Audio player loading…

The update Valheim players have been waiting for has just gone live following a short public test period. Mistlands introduces a new environment to the mythological craft-em-up but, as our own Chris Livingston said after spending considerable time with the update, this brings so much more than just a new biome (opens in new tab).

Among other things, Mistlands adds a new magic system with Elemental and Blood magic, new non-hostile NPCs that will help fight monsters, and hints of the mythical Jotunn are scattered around the world (and by 'hint' I mean enormous fragments of weapons jutting out of the ground). The Mistlands are also home to the roots of Yggdrasil, the world tree which towers above everything you do in Valheim, and as the name suggests is a pretty foggy place, so there's a new lighting system essential for exploring.

There are also, as you'd expect, a whole host of nasty new monsters including the insectoid seekers and some giant fleshy floating thing that explodes. This is all topped off by a new boss so deadly it's been locked away in a vault that, of course, you're probably going to open.

As well as the action side, Mistlands also adds a load of new elements to Valheim's building and crafting: there are new materials and pieces, including spiral staircases that should make multilevel building a lot easier, and super-sturdy black marble. There's a nice new base defense option too in the form of automated weapons that will help you keep the beasties at bay.

The update's details are as follows:

New biome–Mistlands

New mechanics

Nine new creatures + Mistlands boss

More than 20 new crafting materials

Two new crafting stations, three crafting station extensions, and three other resource/crafting constructions

15 new food items

Three new potions

More than 25 new craftable items (weapons, armours & tools)

More than 35 new building/furniture pieces for building, decorating and defending your base

New type of dungeon

New lore stones

New dreams

New music

The very best thing about the Mistlands update? It adds chickens. Find an egg and you can take it back to your base, hatch it, and soon enough you'll be raising your own little brood of chicks. They're so cute! And, of course, delicious.

"Mistlands is Valheim's most ambitious biome yet," said Albert Säfström of publisher Coffee Stain. "It recaptures the feeling of playing the game for the first time. Confident players who have been running around in high-level Plains gear crushing their foes will be reminded of why Valheim is considered a "brutal" survival game."