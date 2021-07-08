Popular

Valheim devs' next project is telling you how to make a fish wrap

It does look quite tasty to be fair.

A fish wrap.
The fine folks at Irongate Studios are clearly having a very normal one, as the latest activity from Valheim's official account is... a real-world recipe for the game's fish wraps. Obviously there aren't any greylings running around to bosh on the head and make a sauce with, but conveniently enough they apparently taste like lemon.

It's to all intents and purposes a posh fish finger sandwich but, with apologies to our vegetarian friends, who doesn't like a fish finger sandwich? Irongate Studios' head chef opts for a classic lemon and sour cream dressing rather than some even-more-delicious tartare sauce, but that aside this looks delicious. I quite like how politely the text tells you that you're allowed to choose your own lettuce.

Greyling sauce is one thing, but what's next? In Valheim sausages use Draugr intestines, which is to say undead warriors, so I look forward to Irongate's replacement for vaguely cannibalistic innards.

Rich Stanton

Rich was raised by a Spectrum 48K in the Scottish wilderness, and this early exposure to survival mechanics made him a rooter-out of the finest news truffles, and suspicious of all the soft, civilised Amiga people. These days he mostly plays Counter-Strike and Rocket League, and is good at one of them. He's also the author of a Brief History of Video Games.
