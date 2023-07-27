How to unlock the secret Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has a few secret archetypes you can unlock, expanding your arsenal to shoot and loot through its wild and wonderful worlds. One of these hidden archetypes is the Engineer, a heavy weapon-toting specialist who can deploy their own turrets.

The good news is that once you've unlocked an archetype, it's accessible whenever you make a new character—though if you don't start a game as that archetype, you'll have to find it in the world again and craft its Engram normally. With that in mind, here's how you can unlock the Engineer.

Where to find the Engineer Archetype

First off, you'll have to head to N'Erud. You'll either pass through this technological hellscape by playing the campaign normally, or you'll need to reroll your world a few times at the World Stone in Ward 13. Be warned: doing so will reset your campaign progress.

Once you're there, you'll need to battle your way through N'Erud's main dungeon to reach its second overworld zone. A main dungeon is signified by a square archway when viewed on your map, so if you're beelining it to the archetype, look for the square door.

This second zone will be either The Eon Vault or The Timeless Horizon—it doesn't matter which, you'll still find what you're looking for. Unfortunately, this archetype can be a little annoying to find, and since Remnant 2's levels are procedurally generated, I can't tell you exactly where it is. Strap your boots on, you've got some running to do.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gunfire Games / Gearbox Publishing) (Image credit: Gunfire Games / Gearbox Publishing)

Both zones will be surrounded by a deadly mist that makes you huck your guts up. Travel around the edge of this mist until you're faced with a piece of geography that you can see in the image above.

There should be a flat platform on the left, spikes on the right, and a gap in the middle. Make a note of where this is on your map because you're about to die. Here's what you need to do.

Run through the gap and immediately jump across to the other ledge.

Pick up the Technician's Set for some free drip.

Bank to the left and drop down into the pit and grab the Alien Device.

As long as you hustle, you should be able to do this before you puke your guts out—a small price to pay for big guns.

How to Unlock the Engineer Archetype

(Image credit: Gunfire Games / Gearbox Publishing)

With your new armour and Alien Device in hand, travel back to Ward 13 and find Wallace—you can find him on the large crane platform on the outskirts of town. He's the NPC you spoke with to unlock your first archetype after the tutorial so you know who you're looking for. You'll then need to fork over the device, as well as 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1000 scrap.