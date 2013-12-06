Ultra Street Fighter 4 coming to PC in August

A post on Capcom's official website reveals that Ultra Street Fighter IV will come to PC in August. Players who own Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition will be able to purchase it as an upgrade for $15 rather than at full retail price.

Because PC gamers have to wait longer for the release, Capcom is offering a special deal that includes the digital bundle and all previously-released costumes for the price of $30.

The new version introduces four new playable characters: Elena, Hugo, Poison, and Rolento. It also adds the Ultra Combo Double, Red Focus Attack, and Delayed Standing (we wrote about these changes in more detail, here ). These may seem like minor tweaks to the casual player, but they are significant changes that competitive players need to study and grow accustomed to if they want to stay on top.

Unfortunately, the release schedule will not give PC gamers the opportunity to get acquainted with Ultra Street Fighter IV before the Capcom Cup event, which will be held on Dec. 14 near San Francisco, or the famous fighting game bonanza and tournaments of Evolution 2014 , which will be held in Las Vegan on Jul. 11-13.

If you're one of these unlucky few and don't have a console to play on, Capcom also has a list of test locations where you can go and play Ultra Street Fighter IV.