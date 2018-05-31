Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Mini is on sale for $500

Nvidia is expected to announce its next generation GPUs sometime soon, with availability perhaps by the end of the summer—we're still waiting on all the juicy details. In the meantime, there are deals to be had on Pascal. One of them is for Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Mini, which is shorter than its full-size brethren.

It's also on sale, for $499.99 from Amazon. We've seen it hit this price point before, though for the past three months, it's hovered around $540 (and went for much more when prices were still grossly inflated).

This is a good option for a small form factor PC where space is at a premium. It takes up two slots, just like most of the longer cards, but is considerably shorter at 8.3 inches, allowing it to fit in tighter spaces.

It also wields a custom dual-fan cooling solution, and runs at slightly-faster-than-reference specs (1,620MHz base and 1,759MHz boost clocks, versus 1,607MHz and 1,733MHz).

