Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Amp Edition graphics card is on sale for $510

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the horizon, and Nvidia having released a new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, it's a perfect storm for discounts on the GeForce GTX 1080. It has already begun—over at Newegg, you can score a Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Amp Edition for $510.

The card is marked down to $540, but if you use promo code EMCSBBRC3, it shaves $30 off the price. That is the lowest price around for this particular card, and also $40 cheaper than Nvidia's Founder Edition.

Zotac's card sports a factory overclock with a 1,683MHz base clock and 1,822MHz boost clock. Reference cards ship with a 1,607MHz base clock and 1,733MHz boost clock, so you're getting a nice bump here.

The card also features a custom cooling solution with a mix of 8mm and 6mm copper heat pipes snaking through a wide array aluminum finned block, with two dual wide-blade 100mm fans blowing air on top of it all. And of course there are custom lighting effects to play with.

You can find the card here. Note that it also comes with a download code for Destiny 2.