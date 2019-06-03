You will soon be able to play Cuphead on a Tesla because Elon reasons

Doom on a toaster was fake. Cuphead on a Tesla? That, according to an interview with Tesla founder Elon Musk on the Ride the Lightning podcast, is real.

"Cuphead, we've got working," Musk says at around the 36:48 mark, talking about the entertainment options available through the dash monitor on Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X cars. "[The developers] have been helping us make it work. It's a cool game. It's insanely difficult, by design. It's sadistically difficult... It's a twisted plot. It's dark. It looks like some cute little Disney thing, [but] this plot is dark."

Developer Studio MDHR confirmed to IGN that it is working with Tesla to port the game to the dashboard. The studio said that it insisted that the game "has to play super, super clean," and that the controls have to be as precise as they are on PC. Because of that, a wired USB controller is required: It cannot be played with the built-in touchscreen controls. It, and other games, will also only run when the car is parked.

"Finding out that Mr. Musk was a fan of our game was extremely humbling and getting a chance to work with such an innovative company has been really exciting," Studio MDHR's Maja Moldenhauer said. "We hope Cuphead can add some classic fun to such forward-thinking vehicles."

The one drawback is that because the cars weren't designed for this sort of thing—they're, you know, cars—they don't have the memory required to hold a whole bunch of games at once, or in the case of Cuphead, even the whole game: The Tesla version will only include Inkwell Isle One, Cuphead's first world. And if you want to play something different, Cuphead (or whatever you've got installed) will have to go.

"You have to decide what game you want to play, and then it'll download it," Musk says in the podcast. "So if you want to play other games you'll have to delete that one and load another one."

The Tesla version of Cuphead is expected to be ready later this summer.