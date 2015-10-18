Playing DOOM with toasters would be a lot of fun

When someone sent me this video with the subject line "some guy plays DOOM with toasters" I thought to myself, yeah, that could happen. You can play DOOM on a printer, you can play DOOM on an ATM, and I wouldn't be surprised if someone got DOOM running on an LED roadsign. One day DOOM will be playable on everything, and to me, that's a true utopian vision.

It doesn't take long to realise the video above by YouTuber vexal is a parody, but it's funny because it seems totally feasible. All household appliances will be on to the internet eventually, and the toaster seems a likely candidate for that kind of connectivity. You could trigger a toasted sandwich on your way home from work, or you could play DOOM with it. I think we all know which is the better use case here.