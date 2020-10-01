You can now play team-based PvP shooter Rogue Company for free

Rogue Company, Hi-Rez Studios' "grungy take on a co-op PVP shooter" that began closed beta testing in July, is now in open beta—and fully free to play—on the Epic Games Store. The de facto launch of the game brings the addition of a new character to the fight named Dahlia, a decorated former military officer who never hesitates to do what needs to be done.

"From July's early access launch we’ve gathered a huge community of over 2 million cross-platform gunslingers," executive producer Chris Laron said. "Their invaluable feedback has ensured the game keeps getting better and better. By making the game free and delivering an ever-growing roster of mercenaries, game modes, weapons and gadgets we're incredibly excited for many more players to join us in Rogue Company."

Rogue Company supports cross-platform play between PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and Hi-Rez emphasized that it is not "play-to-win," as all DLC will be strictly cosmetic. Plans for the future of the game, based on the roadmap released in July, include ranked play, character and equipment masteries, an "advanced ping system," and—of course—a battle pass.

(Image credit: Hi-Rez Studios)

Jorge took Rogue Company for a spin in July, and liked it quite a bit, calling it a "casual, stress-free shooter" with the potential to become one of his regular competitive games. "Matches move quickly enough which encourages you to try agents or strategies," he wrote. "The abilities plus the speed of combat leave for satisfying gunfights, win, or lose."

Rogue Company is fully free to play, but founder's packs with characters, cosmetics, and "Rogue Bucks" are available for purchase for $15, $30, and $60. You can find out more about the game at roguecompany.com.