You can finally play that massive Harry Potter RPG in Minecraft

Courtesy of modding group Floo Network, you can now learn how to cast spells and brew potions in Minecraft. And although the Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is still pretty green, it has a playable alpha currently available to all aspiring spellcasters.

This isn't just an ordinary reskin. As well as centering on a massive replica of Hogwarts, the Minecraft School for Witchcraft and Wizardry mod is jam-packed with new quests and items, taking you everywhere from the solace of a snowy Hogsmeade to the shady side streets of Knockturn Alley. You can even play Quidditch. Check out the trailer below.

On top of some established wizardry lore, the trailer mentions that players will be able to "discover secrets and mysteries," implying that there's a degree of original writing here, too, and a variety of areas and stories to explore for Harry Potter aficionados.

The Minecraft School for Witchcraft and Wizardry alpha is currently available to download now. If Harry Potter isn't your speed, you can root around in our best Minecraft mods and best Minecraft server lists and find something else to tickle your fancy.