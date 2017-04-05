Yooka-Laylee will have a performance patch ready at launch

Yooka-Laylee, aka the menacingly chirpy 3D platformer inspired by the menacingly chirpy Banjo-Kazooie, is scheduled to release on April 11. Reviews went live yesterday and, as Tom Marks wrote in his, it's far from a perfect video game. It's plagued with a number of issues reminiscent of the Nintendo 64-era, including a moody, uncooperative camera. But it looks like at least a few issues related to the camera will be patched before it releases.

That's according to patch notes (via Eurogamer) released earlier today. While it doesn't look like the camera issues are being fixed across the board, they are being addressed in some specific areas.

Here are the notes:

[Fixed] Camera will become locked in place after completing Gravity Room challenge in Galleon

[Fixed] Grappling the seeds as they break in Planker's challenge causes erratic behaviour in Moodymaze Marsh

[Fixed] Game softlocks and has to be reset if the player leaves the course and faints during the Nimble race in Tribalstack Tropics

[Fixed] Softlock will sometimes occur on the Hub C slide if the player faints at the same moment as the timer reaching zero

[Fixed] If the player leaves Brreeeze Block's room in the Icymetric Palace in Glitterglaze Glacier but remains in the world and returns to the same room then the isometric camera will be deactivated

[Fixed] If player is killed by a bizzy in hub B and knocked back into the archive door at the exact same time, the screen will still transition. When the player respawns, they will be unable to move

Performance improvements to various camera transitions in the introductory cut scene

Performance improvements to Shipwreck Creek and Hivory Towers. Various areas have been improved including camera movement

Performance improvements when using the light beam in the Icymetric Palace within Glitterglaze Glacier

Performance improvements during the House of Cards ball roll course in Capital Cashino

Performance improvements in the Bee-Bop arcade game

The patch is scheduled to roll out at some point before the game's release next week, so you shouldn't even notice it unless you backed the game on Kickstarter and manage to get it early.