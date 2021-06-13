Yakuza: Like A Dragon is now available on Xbox Game Pass

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the seventh mainline Yakuza game, is now playable on Xbox Game Pass, it was announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase today.

Like a Dragon comes to Game Pass together with all Yakuza games that were previously unavailable on the service, so now you get to enjoy the entire Yakuza saga, starting from Kazuma Kiryu's adventures, all the way through to the latest release, which features the series' new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is the first Yakuza game with round-based gameplay, future Yakuza games will also be turn-based RPGs instead of using the series' previous fighting game style.