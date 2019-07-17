Xbox Game Pass adds four more games for PC

Xbox has announced four new games available for PC through Xbox Game Pass for PC. They'll become available over the next weeks, and one is a game that launches today.

At the top of the list is Night Call, a neo-noir mystery game that casts you as a taxi driver in modern-day Paris. You'll need to talk with your fares to work out the identity of a serial killer stalking the streets before the police decide it's better to shut the whole thing down than get to the bottom of the case.

𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎 ​Night Call, 7/17The Banner Saga 3, 7/18Killer Instinct DE, 7/25For The King, 7/25July 16, 2019

July 18, pass holders will get access to The Banner Saga 3, the final chapter in an Oregon Trail-meets-XCOM trilogy about Norse-style warriors and giants fighting back against an apocalyptic force that's consuming their world.

On July 25, both For the King and Killer Instinct join the Game Pass library on PC. For the King is a roguelike RPG with JRPG combat, while Killer Instinct is the reboot of the classic fighting game series in which you get to play as a raptor.

The PC version of Xbox Game Pass runs $5/£4 per month, but if you're not already a subscriber you can opt in now for a single dollar or pound (or your regional equivalent).