Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus drops The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe DLC

Samuel spoke fondly of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus in his review, but was less taken by its The Freedom Chronicles: Episode 0. While acknowledging the latter serves to tease the base game's three-part DLC, he reckoned it'd have benefited from showing more.

Part one—The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe—is however out now. Here's a trailer:

"In our first DLC installment, you'll play as a former professional quarterback named Joseph Stallion, who will smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space," explains Bethesda in this Steam Community post, before informing us the game's next chapters will follow in January and March next year.

Sam's impressions of prelude chapter zero can be read in full here, however here's an excerpt that speaks to Joe's moves, as well as those of his forthcoming comrades:

Those three playable characters are former football player Joseph Stallion, formerly retired spy Agent Jessica Valiant and US army captain Gerald Wilkins. This prelude offers a short introductory scenario for each protagonist, who each embody one of BJ Blazkowicz's contraptions: Stallion can charge through doors and enemies, Valiant can sneak through tiny spaces, and Wilkins can become a large, awkward stilt man to reach higher places. I expect each episode to be built around that one ability, then, rather than all three like in the main game's later stages.

At the time of writing, a handful of Steam reviews appear to criticise this chapter for its modest runtime—two hours, according to some players. Bear that in mind before forking over £7.99/$9.99 or committing to a Season Pass.