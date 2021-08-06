Win this SteelSeries and Neverwinter prize pack on the PCG forums

Head over to the PC Gamer forums for a chance to win a load of incredible prizes, courtesy of SteelSeries and Neverwinter publishers Perfect World Entertainment.

With Neverwinter’s most recent module, Jewel of the North, there’s plenty to celebrate. Yes, there are quality of life improvements, including a more inclusive leveling system, but we’re particularly excited about the addition of a brand new class!

At long last, we can choose to play as a bard, combining some speedy swordwork with magical melodies. Based on the popular D&D 5th edition class, the Bard allows you to cut down your foes and let them hear about it in a rad solo. Two Paragon Paths give you the option of singing and healing from afar (Minstrel) or getting into close combat and increasing your strength via a ballad (Songblade).

Along with this new class and in-game updates, winners of our latest giveaway will be treated to a load of prizes:

Gold Prize (1 winner):

1 Neverwinter: Jewel of the North Rise to Adventure Kit courtesy of SteelSeries and Perfect World, which includes:

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Neverwinter-branded SteelSeries QcK Cloth Gaming Mousepad

Neverwinter "Bard Treasure Chest" that includes the following Neverwinter-branded items: 1 Steel Tankard, 2 Drink Coasters and 1 Wooden Guitar Pick

Plus a digital code to unlock the Legendary Beholder Tank Mount for Neverwinter on Arc Games.

Silver Prize (3 winners):

Neverwinter-branded SteelSeries QcK Cloth Gaming Mousepad plus a digital code to unlock the Pack of the Wolf for Neverwinter on Arc Games.

Bronze Prize (100 winners)

A digital code to unlock the Adventurer's Support Pack for Neverwinter on Arc Games.

We’re only running this giveaway until 11:59 PM on August 27 ET / 04:59 AM August 28th BST 2021. So, don’t wait around!