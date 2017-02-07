Win an Alienware 13 gaming laptop worth £1200 and PC Gamer Weekender tickets

How would you like to win a cutting-edge gaming laptop from Alienware? We have one of these sleek, powerful machines to giveaway with two Weekender + tickets, which grants you and a +1 full two-day access to our upcoming live event in the London Olympia on February 18-19.

The Alienware 13 runs on an i5 7300HQ chip and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, powered by a GeForce 1050 2GB GPU. It's a serious piece of kit, and the perfect way to get some gaming in should you choose to catch a train down to the PC Gamer Weekender in a couple of weeks.

To enter the competition, head fill in the form on the PC Gamer Weekender site. 10 pairs of PC Gamer Weekender day tickets will be awarded to runners up, valid to redeem on either the Saturday or the Sunday. The competition is only open to UK residents. We will be taking entries until midnight February 12.

The PC Gamer Weekender is a two-day event packed full of games to play—some of which haven't even been released yet. Play Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Frozen Synapse 2, Tokyo 42, Halo Wars 2 and much more will be there, along with two stages of demos from some of the best developers in the world, including Blizzard. You can also sharpen up your hardware-building skins and get advice on the best current tech. We even have a board game area for a relaxing tabletop game or two.

If you miss out on winning tickets, you can still book via our tickets page, where passes start from £12.99.