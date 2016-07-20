Win a year’s subscription to PC Gamer and a luxury gaming chair from noblechairs

Enter our great competition and win a year’s free subscription to PC Gamer as well as a gaming chair worth more than £300 from noblechairs, the perfect place to sit and read your new magazine collection.

PC Gamer subscription:

Find out the games and hardware components you must buy, go inside the making of games past and present, enjoy huge features on everything from massive blockbuster titles to tomorrow's indie hits.

Get every issue of PC Gamer for the next year delivered straight to your door.

Each issue comes with exclusive subscriber only covers with stunning artwork.

Every issue includes free downloadable gifts.

Your choice of a noblechairs Luxury gaming chair:

Choose a noblechair luxury gaming chair from Overclocker’s selection.

One-of-a-kind luxury gaming chair by noblechairs in black-white-red with precious genuine leather cover or alternative vegan option.

Premium design.

High-precision manufacturing plus ample features & adjustment options.

All details on how to enter can be found here. Good luck!