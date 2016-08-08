Win a trip to Paris to celebrate the launch of AOC's ultra-responsive Agon monitors

The invasion has begun: AOC has begun its launch of premium gaming monitors throughout the UK with the release of the AGON series. Each, rather than bringing devastation to the world, actually brings with it some very nifty features—standard or curved screens on IPS or TN panels, Flicker-Free Technology, response times of as low as 1ms, 144Hz and higher refresh rates… the list goes on.

With default features like built-in speakers and USB 3.0 ports coming as standard and sizes ranging from 24” 16:9 up to 35” ultra-wide - and, of course, resolutions running from FHD all the way to 4K - there’s plenty of reasons why the AGON series is worth a look.

Currently available are two models, the AG271QX and its 24-inch compatriot, the AG241QX , each home to quad-HD (2560x1440) displays and the aforementioned holy grail of 1ms response time, alongside Adaptive Sync to stop tearing, stuttering and input lag from invading your playing time.

Following these two monitors will be the AG271QG and its 24-inch sibling, the AG241QG in August, each featuring QHD displays with an amazing 165Hz refresh rate, while your tears, stutters and input lag issues are eliminated thanks to the onboard NVIDIA G-Sync technology. Better yet, all AGON series monitors feature ergonomic, height-adjustable bezels and are wrapped inside the series’ sleek, alluring design.

These four screens in the AGON range will be joined by a further six over the coming year, with all models being on UK shores by November of 2016. The aim of every screen in the AGON range is to help the player to enjoy the most thrilling gaming experience they could possibly have. With such a wide range of ultra-responsive monitors on offer, each tailored to the differing needs of the hardcore PC gaming community, there’s sure to be something out there for everyone.

Speaking of ‘something out there’, you may have noticed a general theme of invasion and destruction so far on this page, and with good reason: AOC, celebrating the successful launch of Independence Day: Resurgence, is delighted to be able to offer one lucky person and a friend the chance to win an epic weekend trip to Paris.

The prize includes €100 in spending money, accommodation at a (minimum 4*) hotel, dinner for two, skip-the-queue tickets to the Eiffel Tower at night (perfect for alien-spotting) and return airport transfers in France. To enter, just go to the AOC gaming site and answer a simple multiple choice question correctly—those who do get the answer right will be placed into a random draw to determine the recipient of the wonderful prize.

It took the aliens 20 years to return to earth, and for almost every one of the intervening years AOC has been around, providing high quality monitors at competitive prices. The new AGON range is set to ratchet things up to a whole new level for dedicated players, and gamers looking for the edge are sure to make AOC their first point of call.

For more details on AOC and its AGON range, check out the site . Those after a close encounter with the monitors can also see the full range of screens at this year’s Insomnia (i58) Festival running from August 26-29; the AGON collection will be located on the AOC stand: 15B.