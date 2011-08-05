Win a copy of Limbo! International giveaway

It's competition time again! Atmospheric platformer Limbo recently came out on PC and, to celebrate, we've got 20 Steam codes to give away.

Not only that, we're opening up this competition to everyone! That's right, this giveaway is open to all regions. So if you've missed out on our competitions before due to unfortunate geography be sure to check inside for the chance to get yourself a free game.

For those who don't know, Limbo is a 2D puzzle platformer with a gorgeous black and white art style. You play a small boy navigating a dangerous forest in order to find his sister, dealing with extremely lethal traps, pitfalls and giant spiders.

Richard Cobbett is terrified of spiders like the one in Limbo. Please pitch your best spider themed games so that I can torment him with them.

Answers in the comments below, the 20 best, funniest, coolest or most emotionally moving pitches will win a copy of Limbo. This competition ends in one week. If you win you will be notified by private message and your name will appear in this week's winners . Good luck!