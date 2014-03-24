Popular

Wildstar trailer explains PvP arenas and battlegrounds

By

Wildstar

Of the many Wildstar DevSpeak videos released, most have focused on the upcoming MMO's PvE game. Finally, though, Carbine are offering a proper look at the PvP modes - from the small-scale Arenas, to the objective focused Battlegrounds. The main focus of this video is how the AoE-based telegraph system creates a PvP mode with a focus on manually aimed attacks, and frantic and constant dodging. No wonder the characters are all so in shape.

We've got you covered for Wildstar coverage. Leif tried a 40-person raid , I was taken through an Adventure dungeon , and Chris got to try the open-world PvP element .

Wildstar is due out on June 3rd.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments